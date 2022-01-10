You Can Find The Best Soup In Washington At Pike Place Market

Nothing will have your back like a nice bowl of soup. Simple, light, and delicious, it's the perfect thing for any time of the day. You can also drink it from a cup, take it on the go, or sit down anywhere to enjoy it. It's just that versatile!

Americans love soup so much, they consume 10 billion bowls of it each year, according to the Associated Press in 2019. With so many restaurants and eateries serving this dish, where can you find the best bowl of soup in Washington state?

Eat This, Not That! has the answer for you. After finding the best soups in each state, the No. 1 spot in the Evergreen State is...

Pike Place Chowder!