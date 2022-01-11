Oklahoma Murder Suspects Had Sex On Victim's Bed While She Died Nearby

An Oklahoma couple was arrested last week after a woman was found dead of blunt force trauma inside her Tulsa home.

The alleged murder took place on January 5. Nicholas Johnson, 25, and Brinlee Denison, 23, were arrested later that day after fleeing to Arkansas, according to the Tulsa Police Department. The woman, Sarah Maguire, 29, was beaten to death with a crowbar and her car was also missing from her home.

Johnson and Denison confessed to police they beat Maguire to death with a crowbar, stole her car and used her credit cards to fund a trip, according to FOX 23 News.

Johnson told police he was in an "intimate relationship" with Denison, according to KNWA. He added Denison "was also in a relationship" with Maguire. Johnson was introduced to Maguire through Denison. He said "he was jealous of the relationship between the victim and Denison."

After the murder, Johnson said he and Denison "had sex in the victim's bed" and that "he could still hear the victim in the living room struggling to live, while he was having sex with Denison in the bedroom." Johnson said he knew Maguire wasn't dead yet.

Johnson confirmed Denison was with him during the murder and helped planning the murder. Denison helped get rid of evidence by throwing the clothes worn during the murder out of Maguire's car window as they left the state.

The two were tracked to Fayetteville, Arkansas, where they were found sleeping inside Maguire's car at a Whataburger, where they also used the victim's credit cards. They were taken into custody by Fayetteville Police for possession of a stolen vehicle. They were later named as the primary suspects in Maguire's murder, according to FOX 23 News. Johnson and Denison will be extradited back to Tulsa when charges are filed, police said. They are each being held at Washington County Jail on a $1 million bond and an additional $10,000 each for larceny of an automobile.