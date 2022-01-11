Selena Gomez Reveals Personal Significance Of Her Massive Rose Tattoo

Back in December, Bang Bang Tattoo in New York City revealed Selena Gomez popped in for some new ink. The end result was a massive, yet intricate design covering the top half of Selena's back. Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy, owner and operator of Bang Bang Tattoo in New York City, shared a photo of Selena's latest artwork on Instagram not long after she stopped in. “Watercolor on [Selena]...Thank you for always being wonderful.”

Selena's BFF Cara Delevigne got the same exact tattoo, as well. While Selena's tattoo covers the top of her back, Cara was inked on her ribs. "Matching for [Cara]," Bang Bang Tattoo's caption reads. "I had so much fun making these tattoos— thanks for always trusting me Cara. FYI I didn’t tell them til the end that these were my first watercolor tattoos ever."