Solon Fire Rescue Crews Help Deliver Baby On The Side Of The Highway

First responders in Northeast Ohio marked the start of the New Year by helping deliver a baby girl. Solon Fire and Rescue paramedics sprang into action when a man called 911 shortly after 5 a.m. on January 1.The man’s sister was in labor, and he pulled over on U.S. 422, near the border with Orange Village, Solon Fire Rescue shared in a Facebook post.

The entire scene unfolded in just a few minutes.

Officials on the scene began to move the woman onto an ambulance cot when “the baby’s head popped out,” Chief Mark Vedder recalled to Cleveland’s Fox 8 News. “So they prepared to deliver her right there on the freeway. The next contraction, the baby was out… We like to help people. That’s what we do. But often it’s a tragedy or a car accident or someone has fallen and been injured. It’s so nice to be involved in a case where we got to bring a new baby into the world and into 2022.”

Vedder also confirmed that the woman and her baby — named Summer — were safely transported to the Labor and Delivery unit at Hillcrest Hospital following the successful delivery... “And so began 2022.”