Two Nebraska Cities Make List Of Top U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs

As travel has begun to surge again, bed bugs have also popped up more frequently in various cities across the United States.

Bed bugs are known for rapidly populating. "Bed bugs are a concern for everyone because they are master hitchhikers, traveling home with people when they likely don't realize it," said Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist. "Their nature of hiding in difficult-to-find cracks and crevices can make them hard to control, which is why involving a trained professional at the sight of an introduction is recommended."

To keep people aware of bed bugs and which cities are more likely to have them, Orkin released a list of the top U.S. cities for bed bugs. They conducted their study "based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2020 – November 30, 2021.

So, which Nebraska areas made the list of the top U.S. cities for bed bugs?

No. 27: Omaha

No. 50: Lincoln

According to the report, here are the top 50 cities for bed bugs in America:

Chicago, Illinois Philadelphia, Pennsylvania New York, New York Detroit, Michigan Baltimore, Maryland Indianapolis, Indiana Washington, DC Cleveland, Ohio Columbus, Ohio Cincinnati, Ohio Grand Rapids, Michigan Los Angeles, California Champaign, Illinois Atlanta, Georgia Charlotte, North Carolina Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas Denver, Colorado St. Louis, Missouri San Francisco, California Pittsburg, Pennsylvania Greenville, South Carolina Charleston, West Virginia Flint, Michigan Raleigh, North Carolina Norfolk, Virginia Richmond, Virginia Omaha, Nebraska Buffalo, New York Knoxville, Tennessee Cedar Rapids, Iowa Toledo, Ohio Dayton, Ohio South Bend, Indiana Nashville, Tennessee Davenport, Iowa Wayne, Indiana Youngstown, Ohio Milwaukee, Wisconsin Miami, Florida Tampa, Florida Houston, Texas Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Greensboro, North Carolina Seattle, Washington Peoria, Illinois Orlando, Florida Lexington, Kentucky Lansing, Michigan Louisville, Kentucky Lincoln, Nebraska

