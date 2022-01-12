2 Kentucky Cities Landed On List Of Top Cities For Bed Bugs
By Ginny Reese
January 12, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Traveling can be scary, especially with the added pressures of finding a place that won't have bed bugs. But, some cities just have more of the pesky critters than others.
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs. The website states:
"Over the last year, as travel began to resurge in the U.S., restless Americans — and bed bugs — were hitching rides across the country for a getaway. As consumers plan for travel in 2022 amid the evolving pandemic, it’s easy to forget that bed bugs are still very much a threat."
Two Kentucky cities landed on Orkin’s 2022 Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List. Lexington landed at number 47, followed by Louisville at number 49.
According to the list, here are the top 50 cities for bed bugs:
- Chicago
- Philadelphia
- New York
- Detroit
- Baltimore
- Indianapolis
- Washington, DC
- Cleveland, OH
- Columbus, OH
- Cincinnati
- Grand Rapids, MI
- Los Angeles
- Champaign, IL
- Atlanta
- Charlotte, N.C.
- Dallas-Ft. Worth
- Denver
- Louis, MO
- San Francisco
- Pittsburgh
- Greenville, S.C.
- Charleston, W.V.
- Flint, MI
- Raleigh, N.C.
- Norfolk, VA
- Richmond, VA
- Omaha
- Buffalo, N.Y.
- Knoxville
- Cedar Rapids, IA
- Toledo, OH
- Dayton, OH
- South Bend, IN
- Nashville
- Davenport, IA
- Wayne, IN
- Youngstown
- Milwaukee
- Miami
- Tampa
- Houston
- Harrisburg
- Greensboro, N.C.
- Seattle
- Peoria, IL
- Orlando
- Lexington, KY
- Lansing, MI
- Louisville, KY
- Lincoln, NE
Click here to check out the full study.