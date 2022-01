Here's The Best 24-Hour Restaurant In Oregon

Do you ever stay up late at night get cravings, or get hungry during a long road trip? While some restaurants and bars don't close until the middle of the night, sometimes it's nice knowing you can grab something to eat at any hour of the day.

Thankfully, 24-hour restaurants are still a thing, and plenty of them serve up delicious food. Eat This, Not That! found the best restaurants that are always open in each state.

"Fortunately, when hunger strikes... there's likely a 24-hour restaurant nearby serving up breakfast favorites like pancakes and omelets, along with full plates of fried chicken and meatloaf for those craving something more savory," writers say.

According to the website, the go-to 24-hour restaurant in Oregon is...

The Original Hotcake and Steakhouse!

Here's what they said about the establishment:

"The Original Hotcake and Steak House is a majorly upgraded IHOP serving up stacks of pancakes, loaded fries, and full American breakfasts to hungry customers. The Portland fixture is a local breakfast spot worth stopping at while visiting the great northwest."

You can find this restaurant at 1002 SE Powell Blvd in Portland. They're available for dine-in and takeout.

Click here to check out other neat 24-hour restaurants across the country.