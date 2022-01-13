These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The Most Fun In The U.S.

By Sarah Tate

January 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

When you think of a "fun" city, you may picture the likes of New York City, Los Angeles or Las Vegas. However even some smaller cities where the cost of living is lower than large metropolitan areas still have some fun activities and exciting restaurants and bars that keep residents and visitors entertained.

WalletHub compared more than 180 cities, including 150 of the most populated cities, across the country to determine which are the most fun, and a few in Louisiana made the cut. One city even made the Top 5.

So which Louisiana cities are some of the most fun in the country?

  • No. 5: New Orleans
  • No. 49: Baton Rouge
  • No. 110: Shreveport

Given its reputation as a travel destination, it comes as no surprise that New Orleans is near the top of the list. It ties for first in the most festivals per capita and received high marks in both the entertainment/recreation and nightlife/parties categories.

These are the Top 10 most fun cities in the U.S., according to WalletHub:

  1. Las Vegas, Nevada
  2. Orlando, Florida
  3. Atlanta, Georgia
  4. Miami, Florida
  5. New Orleans, Louisiana
  6. San Fransisco, California
  7. Austin, Texas
  8. Chicago, Illinois
  9. Honolulu, Hawaii
  10. New York, New York

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 cities across three factors: entertainment & recreation, nightlife & parties, and costs. These factors were then evaluated using 65 relevant metrics, including number of attractions, restaurants per capita, water and amusement parks per capita, shopping centers per capita, ideal weather, bar accessibility, music venues per capita, average price of party ticket, average food/drink price, movie costs, cost of living, and many more.

Check out the full report here.

