2 Texas Cities Landed On List Of Top Cities For Bed Bugs

By Ginny Reese

January 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Traveling can be scary, especially with the added pressures of finding a place that won't have bed bugs. But, some cities just have more of the pesky critters than others.

Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs. The website states:

"Over the last year, as travel began to resurge in the U.S., restless Americans — and bed bugs — were hitching rides across the country for a getaway. As consumers plan for travel in 2022 amid the evolving pandemic, it’s easy to forget that bed bugs are still very much a threat."

Two Texas cities landed on Orkin’s 2022 Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List. Dallas-Fort Worth landed at number 16, followed by Houston at number 41.

According to the list, here are the top 50 cities for bed bugs:

  1. Chicago
  2. Philadelphia
  3. New York
  4. Detroit
  5. Baltimore
  6. Indianapolis
  7. Washington, DC
  8. Cleveland, OH
  9. Columbus, OH
  10. Cincinnati
  11. Grand Rapids, MI
  12. Los Angeles
  13. Champaign, IL
  14. Atlanta
  15. Charlotte, N.C.
  16. Dallas-Ft. Worth
  17. Denver
  18. Louis, MO
  19. San Francisco
  20. Pittsburgh
  21. Greenville, S.C.
  22. Charleston, W.V.
  23. Flint, MI
  24. Raleigh, N.C.
  25. Norfolk, VA
  26. Richmond, VA
  27. Omaha
  28. Buffalo, N.Y.
  29. Knoxville
  30. Cedar Rapids, IA
  31. Toledo, OH
  32. Dayton, OH
  33. South Bend, IN
  34. Nashville
  35. Davenport, IA
  36. Wayne, IN
  37. Youngstown
  38. Milwaukee
  39. Miami
  40. Tampa
  41. Houston
  42. Harrisburg
  43. Greensboro, N.C.
  44. Seattle
  45. Peoria, IL
  46. Orlando
  47. Lexington, KY
  48. Lansing, MI
  49. Louisville, KY
  50. Lincoln, NE

Click here to check out the full study.

