2 Texas Cities Landed On List Of Top Cities For Bed Bugs
By Ginny Reese
January 14, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Traveling can be scary, especially with the added pressures of finding a place that won't have bed bugs. But, some cities just have more of the pesky critters than others.
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs. The website states:
"Over the last year, as travel began to resurge in the U.S., restless Americans — and bed bugs — were hitching rides across the country for a getaway. As consumers plan for travel in 2022 amid the evolving pandemic, it’s easy to forget that bed bugs are still very much a threat."
Two Texas cities landed on Orkin’s 2022 Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List. Dallas-Fort Worth landed at number 16, followed by Houston at number 41.
According to the list, here are the top 50 cities for bed bugs:
- Chicago
- Philadelphia
- New York
- Detroit
- Baltimore
- Indianapolis
- Washington, DC
- Cleveland, OH
- Columbus, OH
- Cincinnati
- Grand Rapids, MI
- Los Angeles
- Champaign, IL
- Atlanta
- Charlotte, N.C.
- Dallas-Ft. Worth
- Denver
- Louis, MO
- San Francisco
- Pittsburgh
- Greenville, S.C.
- Charleston, W.V.
- Flint, MI
- Raleigh, N.C.
- Norfolk, VA
- Richmond, VA
- Omaha
- Buffalo, N.Y.
- Knoxville
- Cedar Rapids, IA
- Toledo, OH
- Dayton, OH
- South Bend, IN
- Nashville
- Davenport, IA
- Wayne, IN
- Youngstown
- Milwaukee
- Miami
- Tampa
- Houston
- Harrisburg
- Greensboro, N.C.
- Seattle
- Peoria, IL
- Orlando
- Lexington, KY
- Lansing, MI
- Louisville, KY
- Lincoln, NE
Click here to check out the full study.