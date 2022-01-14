2 Texas Cities Landed On List Of Top Cities For Bed Bugs

Traveling can be scary, especially with the added pressures of finding a place that won't have bed bugs. But, some cities just have more of the pesky critters than others.

Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs. The website states:

"Over the last year, as travel began to resurge in the U.S., restless Americans — and bed bugs — were hitching rides across the country for a getaway. As consumers plan for travel in 2022 amid the evolving pandemic, it’s easy to forget that bed bugs are still very much a threat."

Two Texas cities landed on Orkin’s 2022 Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List. Dallas-Fort Worth landed at number 16, followed by Houston at number 41.

According to the list, here are the top 50 cities for bed bugs:

Chicago Philadelphia New York Detroit Baltimore Indianapolis Washington, DC Cleveland, OH Columbus, OH Cincinnati Grand Rapids, MI Los Angeles Champaign, IL Atlanta Charlotte, N.C. Dallas-Ft. Worth Denver Louis, MO San Francisco Pittsburgh Greenville, S.C. Charleston, W.V. Flint, MI Raleigh, N.C. Norfolk, VA Richmond, VA Omaha Buffalo, N.Y. Knoxville Cedar Rapids, IA Toledo, OH Dayton, OH South Bend, IN Nashville Davenport, IA Wayne, IN Youngstown Milwaukee Miami Tampa Houston Harrisburg Greensboro, N.C. Seattle Peoria, IL Orlando Lexington, KY Lansing, MI Louisville, KY Lincoln, NE

Click here to check out the full study.