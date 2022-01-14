An Arizona couple is ringing in their move to New York by sleeping on an air mattress and working from home out of a lawn chair. It's not by choice, though. Their moving truck still hasn't arrived.

It's been two months.

Amy Newberg and Martine Danel's belongings were packed up by Flash Moving and Storage, Inc. on November 18 in Phoenix, according to CBS New York. But a week before the couple was set to move to Queens, Newberg realized she was dealing with two different moving companies.

"She initially received an estimate from Allstate Moving and Storage, Inc., based in Delray Beach, Florida, and paid them about $2,500. She then noticed the contract said Allstate is a “moving coordinator.” A moving coordinator that chose Flash, but she only learned it was Flash 24 hours before moving day. Newberg then had to pay them about $1,800," according to CBS New York.

Newberg was told the process would take about three to 10 business days, but the company has up to 30 days to fulfill the delivery before late fees would be owed to the customer. It's been eight weeks and Newberg and Danel still haven't gotten any money back, barely any updates or their belongings delivered. Flash told the couple there would be delays around the holidays because the driver wanted to spend time with his family. They were also told the truck had mechanical issues.

CBS New York contacted the moving companies, but they blamed the couple on "not understanding the logistics of their delivery." However, after CBS New York contacted Flash, the company told Newberg the moving truck would finally make it to New York in four to six days depending on the weather.

Hopefully it arrives!