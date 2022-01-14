'Street Outlaws' Stars Injured In Car Crash During Filming

Street Outlaws stars JJ Da Boss and his wife, Tricia Day, were reportedly injured during a car crash that took place while filming the Discovery Channel television series, TMZ reports.

JJ Da Boss and his wife were reportedly driving separate vehicles while filming the street racing show and injured during a collision, a source with knowledge of the situation told TMZ.

Day was reportedly transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the crash but her condition was unknown as of Friday (January 14) morning.

A YouTube account, "TexasDragRacingVideo," shared a video that included footage of the couple beginning their drag race and included post-crash photos.

"During filming of Season 2 of Street Outlaws - America’s List, Trish and JJ Da Boss made contact with each other," the account captioned with the video. "Trish went on to hit a Production Van. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and will make a full recovery. Prayers for both teams."