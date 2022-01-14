This Historic Diner Is Washington's 'Most Charming' One
By Zuri Anderson
January 18, 2022
Diners are an iconic part of the American experience. Serving as the go-to hangout spots and rest stops for decades, they remain a staple today in just about every state. Thanks to extended hours, large menus, and comfort food, these eateries have a special place in the hearts of Americans.
Some of these places have become attractions and cultural icons, as well. With so many diners operating throughout the country, where can you find the best one in each state?
That's where LoveFood comes in! They tracked down the "most charming" roadside diners in all 50 states, including Washington state! According to the website, that honor goes to...
Here's what writers said about the historic restaurant:
"Twede’s Café may look unassuming from the outside. But fans of David Lynch’s surreal 1990s crime drama, Twin Peaks, might recognise it as one of the most memorable locations from the show, the Double R Diner. It’s one of the big draws for the café, which certainly plays up to the role. People come for a slice of the 'Twin Peaks' cherry pie, famously loved by Agent Cooper in the show, and a 'damn fine cup of coffee.'"
You can find Twede's Cafe at 137 W North Bend Way in North Bend. They're available for dine-in and curbside pickup.
