This Is The Best Food Truck In South Carolina

Food trucks are like hidden gems stashed all over the city, and when you find the treasure, whether parked in an alley or stopped at a farmer's market, your prize is a delicious meal.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best food trucks in each state, including one popular mobile eatery in South Carolina. As the website states:

"Whether you're visiting a new city or on the hunt for a new favorite lunch or snack spot in your hometown, sometimes the best freshly made offerings come from smaller, mobile kitchens known as food trucks. From Korean tacos to mac and cheese sandwiches to bacon truffle fries, these trucks have something for everyone."

So what food truck was named the best in South Carolina?

Roti Rolls in Charleston