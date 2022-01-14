This Is The Best Food Truck In South Carolina
By Sarah Tate
January 14, 2022
Food trucks are like hidden gems stashed all over the city, and when you find the treasure, whether parked in an alley or stopped at a farmer's market, your prize is a delicious meal.
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best food trucks in each state, including one popular mobile eatery in South Carolina. As the website states:
"Whether you're visiting a new city or on the hunt for a new favorite lunch or snack spot in your hometown, sometimes the best freshly made offerings come from smaller, mobile kitchens known as food trucks. From Korean tacos to mac and cheese sandwiches to bacon truffle fries, these trucks have something for everyone."
So what food truck was named the best in South Carolina?
Roti Rolls in Charleston
Roti Rolls was one of the first food trucks rolling around Charleston when it first opened in 2010. The owners pride themselves on offering the freshest food around by sourcing its ingredients from local farmers and fishermen. For more information, check out their website.
Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best food truck in South Carolina:
"Charleston's Roti Rolls is famous for its Indian-inspired wraps and tacos. The best part is that the restaurant sources all of its ingredients from local farmers, so all of your orders have fresh, seasonal ingredients."
Check out the full report here.