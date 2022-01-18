Arizona Ranked Among Worst States To Raise A Family

Looking for the best state to raise a family?

WalletHub released its rankings for the best and worst states in the country to raise a family — and Arizona is ranked No. 40.

To determine the rankings, WalletHub compared all states using the following factors: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability and socio-economics. States were given points for each category and final rankings were determined using a 100-point scale.

For Arizona, it got a total of 40.39 points.

"Raising a healthy, stable family sometimes requires moving to a new state. The reasons people choose to move are often similar: career transitions, better schools, financial challenges or a general desire to change settings. Wants and needs don’t always align in a particular state, though. For instance, a state might offer a low income-tax rate but have a subpar education system. However, families do not need to make these kinds of tradeoffs," WalletHub said about its study.