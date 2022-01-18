Arizona Ranked Among Worst States To Raise A Family

By Dani Medina

January 18, 2022

Looking for the best state to raise a family?

WalletHub released its rankings for the best and worst states in the country to raise a family — and Arizona is ranked No. 40.

To determine the rankings, WalletHub compared all states using the following factors: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability and socio-economics. States were given points for each category and final rankings were determined using a 100-point scale.

For Arizona, it got a total of 40.39 points.

"Raising a healthy, stable family sometimes requires moving to a new state. The reasons people choose to move are often similar: career transitions, better schools, financial challenges or a general desire to change settings. Wants and needs don’t always align in a particular state, though. For instance, a state might offer a low income-tax rate but have a subpar education system. However, families do not need to make these kinds of tradeoffs," WalletHub said about its study.

Here are the top 15 best states to raise a family in the U.S.:

  1. Massachusetts
  2. New York
  3. Vermont
  4. Minnesota
  5. Nebraska
  6. New Hampshire
  7. Connecticut
  8. Washington
  9. North Dakota
  10. New Jersey
  11. Rhode Island
  12. Iowa
  13. Utah
  14. Wisconsin
  15. South Dakota

Here are the 15 worst states to raise a family in the U.S.:

  1. Mississippi
  2. New Mexico
  3. Louisiana
  4. South Carolina
  5. Oklahoma
  6. West Virginia
  7. Arkansas
  8. Alabama
  9. Nevada
  10. Georgia
  11. Arizona
  12. Florida
  13. Kentucky
  14. North Carolina
  15. Tennessee
