Arizona Ranked Among Worst States To Raise A Family
By Dani Medina
January 18, 2022
Looking for the best state to raise a family?
WalletHub released its rankings for the best and worst states in the country to raise a family — and Arizona is ranked No. 40.
To determine the rankings, WalletHub compared all states using the following factors: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability and socio-economics. States were given points for each category and final rankings were determined using a 100-point scale.
For Arizona, it got a total of 40.39 points.
"Raising a healthy, stable family sometimes requires moving to a new state. The reasons people choose to move are often similar: career transitions, better schools, financial challenges or a general desire to change settings. Wants and needs don’t always align in a particular state, though. For instance, a state might offer a low income-tax rate but have a subpar education system. However, families do not need to make these kinds of tradeoffs," WalletHub said about its study.
Here are the top 15 best states to raise a family in the U.S.:
- Massachusetts
- New York
- Vermont
- Minnesota
- Nebraska
- New Hampshire
- Connecticut
- Washington
- North Dakota
- New Jersey
- Rhode Island
- Iowa
- Utah
- Wisconsin
- South Dakota
Here are the 15 worst states to raise a family in the U.S.:
- Mississippi
- New Mexico
- Louisiana
- South Carolina
- Oklahoma
- West Virginia
- Arkansas
- Alabama
- Nevada
- Georgia
- Arizona
- Florida
- Kentucky
- North Carolina
- Tennessee