1 Salt Lake City Restaurant Made List Of The Top 100 Restaurants In The US

There's hardly anything better than sitting down at a local restaurant and enjoying a meal with family and friends. And, some restaurants just provide a much better atmosphere with tastier meals than others.

Yelp compiled a list of the 100 best places to eat in the entire United States for 2022. Yelp states:

"Despite a challenging pandemic, Yelpers are still finding great places to eat. Whether dining indoors, lunching on a breezy patio, ordering takeout, or getting delivery, our hungry community has been enjoying fantastic meals in every corner of the US."

One Utah restaurant made the list. Coming in at number 35 was Red Iguana in Salt Lake City. This restaurant serves up the best Mexican cuisine around and was even featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives."

One Yelp reviewer stated:

"Mole heaven. That’s what Red Iguana is. All 7 of their regular moles—plus the pistachio that makes an appearance here and there—are outstanding. The best way to experience them is to ask for a sampler plate when you’re first seated and try them out before ordering.”

Click here to check out the full list of the top 100 best places to eat in the US.