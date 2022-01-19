Dua Lipa Shows Off Her Absolutely Wild Manicure

Dua Lipa has always been a fan of bold, colorful looks, but her new manicure takes it up a notch. The 'Levitating' singer showed off her wildly colorful nail art on Instagram on Wednesday (January 19) and it's really quite something.

The 26-year-old pop star showed off her '70s-inspired manicure, which features 3D floral elements, on both her Instagram Story and in a slideshow posted to her grid. She credited Nails by Mei as the artist behind the unique artwork.