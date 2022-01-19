Incredible Graphic Shows Big Ben's Longevity During Legendary NFL Career

By Jason Hall

January 19, 2022

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
Photo: Getty Images North America

A picture is worth a thousand words and one managed to sum up the longevity of Ben Roethlisberger's legendary career with the Pittsburgh Steelers eloquently.

An image shared on the Steelers' Reddit thread showed a graphic of every Steelers teammate that Roethlisberger had ever completed a touchdown pass to in descending order from most touchdowns to least.

The largest image is of Antonio Brown, who caught 77 touchdown passes from Roethlisberger during his nine seasons (2010-18) in Pittsburgh.

Hines Ward, who was teammates with Roethlisberger during both of his Super Bowl championships (Super Bowls XL and XLIII), ranks second with 47 touchdowns, followed by longtime former Steelers tight end Heath Miller, who leads all non-wide receivers with 45 touchdowns.

Le'Veon Bell leads all Steelers running backs with eight touchdown passes from Roethlisberger.

In total, Roethlisberger connected with 53 different teammates for 451 total touchdown passes.

Here’s who caught all of Big Ben Roethlisberger’s touchdown passes 📸/Reddit

Posted by Behind The Steel Curtain on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Roethlisberger, who has publicly acknowledged his plans to retire after the 2021-22 season, finished Sunday's 42-21 AFC Wild Card Round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with 215 yards and two touchdowns on 29 of 44 passing.

The 39-year-old ranks first in Steelers' franchise history in every major passing category including yards (64,088), touchdowns (418), completions (5,440), attempts (8,443) completion percentage for more than 1,500 attempts (64.4%) games (249) and QB record (165-81-1).

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices