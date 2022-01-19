Incredible Graphic Shows Big Ben's Longevity During Legendary NFL Career

A picture is worth a thousand words and one managed to sum up the longevity of Ben Roethlisberger's legendary career with the Pittsburgh Steelers eloquently.

An image shared on the Steelers' Reddit thread showed a graphic of every Steelers teammate that Roethlisberger had ever completed a touchdown pass to in descending order from most touchdowns to least.

The largest image is of Antonio Brown, who caught 77 touchdown passes from Roethlisberger during his nine seasons (2010-18) in Pittsburgh.

Hines Ward, who was teammates with Roethlisberger during both of his Super Bowl championships (Super Bowls XL and XLIII), ranks second with 47 touchdowns, followed by longtime former Steelers tight end Heath Miller, who leads all non-wide receivers with 45 touchdowns.

Le'Veon Bell leads all Steelers running backs with eight touchdown passes from Roethlisberger.

In total, Roethlisberger connected with 53 different teammates for 451 total touchdown passes.