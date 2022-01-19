Longtime Nashville Food Pantry Closing After 12 Years

A Nashville food pantry that was featured on actor Drew Barrymore's popular talk show is closing its doors after more than a decade.

The Little Pantry That Could has been serving those in need in the Nashville community since it first opened after the 2010 floods. It was even featured on The Drew Barrymore Show in March 2021, where owner Stacy Downey was recognized during a segment called "She's Our Queen." The series showcased the work of five groups around the country whose focus ranged from homeless advocacy to supporting women in the technology field. The organizations featured in the segment, including the pantry, were each gifted $10,000 from Amazon to help continue their work in the community.

Fast forward nearly a year, now the pantry's lease is up and Downey said the organization can no longer meet the rising property costs and rent in the city. Instead, Downey said the pantry has begun the dissolution process, FOX 17 reports.

"I'm taking this short bit of time to get everyone prepared and stocked up," she said.

As of Wednesday (January 19), it is unclear when the pantry's final day will be or if they have found another, more affordable, location. For more information, check out its website.