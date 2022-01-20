Nashville Police Search For Burglary Suspects Who Posed As Delivery Drivers

When a person dressed as a delivery driver arrives at your home, your first response is likely gratitude for them bringing your package to your front door in one piece. But what happens when someone takes advantage of this feeling and pretends to be a driver just to break into your home? That's exactly what happened to one home in Nashville over the weekend, and now police are searching for the suspects.

Metro Nashville Police and East Precinct Detectives are searching for two suspects they claim dressed as delivery drivers and burglarized a home on Saturday (January 15). According to a media release from MNPD, the two suspects arrived at a home on Marshall Street around 3 p.m. Saturday. They were both wearing blue vests with an Amazon logo on the front as they pretended to deliver a package right to the home's doorstep, as seen in surveillance footage obtained by police.

After feigning delivering a package, the suspects reportedly forced their way into the home where they are said to have stolen several items. According to police, they were seen leaving the house with a block watch box that had multiple valuable timepieces.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary, the identity of either suspect or their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and are also eligible to receive a cash reward.