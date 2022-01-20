Omaha Police Captain On Leave While Under Investigation

An Omaha police captain has been placed on leave while the department conducts an internal investigation.

According to KETV, the Omaha Police Department confirmed that Captain Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez is on leave, but they could not comment on the investigation.

Capt. Belcastro-Gonzalez sued the city over a sexual harassment claim that was filed in 2010 for not being properly investigated. The lawsuit reported that in March of 2017, she discovered that her complaint was found under a desk in the internal affairs office.

In May 2017, Belcastro-Gonzalez filed a separate complaint with the mayor's office. The complaint reported "unlawful discrimination practices and disparate treatment of women by OPD in the workplace."

The lawsuit then alleges that the defendants, Chief Todd Schmaderer, Mayor Jean Stothert, and former HR director Tim Young retaliated against Belcastro-Gonzalez by not giving her a promotion that she was the most experienced and qualified for in 2018, KETV reported.

Belcastro-Gonzalez's attorney, Tom White says they are concerned that the captain being put on leave could "indicate further improper behavior."

"We are very concerned. There's a pending case alleging retaliation. There's been significant progress in that case and then suddenly, this occurred. We're very concerned that it may indicate further improper behavior," White stated.

White also noted that although they are concerned, they will be continuing with the lawsuit.

KETV reported that Belcastro-Gonzalez has been with the Omaha Police Department since 1994 and became captain of the Southeast Precinct in 2010.