This Is The Best College In Arizona

The United States is home to more than 4,000 colleges and universities. Which one is the best in your state?

Stacker can help you with that answer. The data analysis news site published a list of the top college in every state on January 19.

Using Niche's "2022 Best Colleges In America" rankings, Stacker as able to find the best school in every state. They used factors like academics, admissions, financial aid and student life, among others.

"Combining this data with millions of reviews from students and alumni, Niche then assigns each school a rank. Stacker used these rankings to find the best college in every state, sorted alphabetically," according to Stacker.

In Arizona, the highest-ranked college is Arizona State University. There are 48 colleges and universities in Arizona.

Here's a look at the data:

Number of undergraduates: 41,182

Acceptance rate: 86%

Net price: $14,081

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $47,700

Here are the grades:

Academics: A-

Campus:A-

Value grade: A-

Arizona State University is a public university that was founded in 1885. There are nearly 560,000 Arizona State University alumni.