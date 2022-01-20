This Is The Best Food Truck In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

January 20, 2022

polite afro-american female employee holding, giving, two sandwiches to a beardy caucasian customer. fast food service
Photo: Getty Images

Food trucks have a special place in people's hearts. Like most restaurants and takeout places, they can serve all kinds of cuisines and specialties to their die-hard customers. Some focus on desserts and treats, while others can offer seafood, BBQ, Asian food, and even fusions!

What makes them better is that they can travel to various areas of a city and offer convenience and cheaper prices. There are plenty of food trucks serving customers in the United States, so what's the best one in Washington state?

According to Eat This, Not That!, which found the best food trucks in every state, the most popular food truck in the Evergreen State is...

Marination Mobile!

All Marination locations will be open today! Marination ma kai will be opening later at 11am so no breakfast today but...

Posted by Marination on Friday, December 31, 2021

Serving the Seattle area, this food truck blends Korean and Hawaiian flavors for a delicious menu that features tacos, sliders, fried rice, luau plates, taco salads, and much more. Standout dishes include Aloha tots, SPAM musubi, Kalua pork tacos and sliders, miso ginger chicken fried rice, Korean cheesesteak, and the katsu pork sandwich.

You can check out Marination's list of locations here. They're also available for pickup, delivery, and catering.

Click here to check out other popular food trucks across the country.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices