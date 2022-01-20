This Is The Best Food Truck In Washington
By Zuri Anderson
January 20, 2022
Food trucks have a special place in people's hearts. Like most restaurants and takeout places, they can serve all kinds of cuisines and specialties to their die-hard customers. Some focus on desserts and treats, while others can offer seafood, BBQ, Asian food, and even fusions!
What makes them better is that they can travel to various areas of a city and offer convenience and cheaper prices. There are plenty of food trucks serving customers in the United States, so what's the best one in Washington state?
According to Eat This, Not That!, which found the best food trucks in every state, the most popular food truck in the Evergreen State is...
Serving the Seattle area, this food truck blends Korean and Hawaiian flavors for a delicious menu that features tacos, sliders, fried rice, luau plates, taco salads, and much more. Standout dishes include Aloha tots, SPAM musubi, Kalua pork tacos and sliders, miso ginger chicken fried rice, Korean cheesesteak, and the katsu pork sandwich.
You can check out Marination's list of locations here. They're also available for pickup, delivery, and catering.
