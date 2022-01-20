WWE Superstar Agrees To New Long-Term Deal: Report
By Jason Hall
January 20, 2022
Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn has reportedly reached a new deal with WWE.
Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reports Zayn signed a new multi-year deal, which was initially reported last month but confirmed on Thursday (January 20).
Sapp added that the length of the contract has not yet been confirmed but could be similar to the new deal signed by his long time real life friend and on-screen rival Kevin Owens last month.
Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reported Owens' new deal was for three years and is in the range of $2-3 million annually.
Zayn, 37, was reported to be "kind of private" about his negotiation process, but WWE made it clear that they intended to retain him before reaching a new contract agreement.
Sami Zayn has re-signed with WWE, confirming last month's rumors, Fightful Select has learned.— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 20, 2022
Lots more details for subscribers of Fightful Select.https://t.co/YJPJ7DZS9L pic.twitter.com/s1P9lBY3Ee
The Quebec native is currently involved in an angle with Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, with both scheduled to compete at the annual Men's Royal Rumble match at its namesake event on January 20, 2022.
Zayn initially signed with WWE in 2013 after gaining notoriety in numerous independent wrestling promotions under the moniker, "El Generico" and was the fifth NXT champion in WWE's televised developmental brand's history.
The 37-year-old made his first WWE main roster appearance on May 4, 2015 in his home province after being introduced by WWE Hall of Famer Bret 'Hitman' Hart as a challenger to John Cena's U.S. Title open challenge.
Zayn experienced a shoulder injury during his debut match and was sidelined for seven months before returning to NXT, with his final appearance coming at NXT TakeOver: Dallas against a debuting Shinsuke Nakamura in April 1, 2016, several months after returning to WWE's main roster in the Royal Rumble match in January and returning full-time in March of the same year.