WWE Superstar Agrees To New Long-Term Deal: Report

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn has reportedly reached a new deal with WWE.

Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reports Zayn signed a new multi-year deal, which was initially reported last month but confirmed on Thursday (January 20).

Sapp added that the length of the contract has not yet been confirmed but could be similar to the new deal signed by his long time real life friend and on-screen rival Kevin Owens last month.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reported Owens' new deal was for three years and is in the range of $2-3 million annually.

Zayn, 37, was reported to be "kind of private" about his negotiation process, but WWE made it clear that they intended to retain him before reaching a new contract agreement.