Coyote Or Dog? Animal Experts Can't Identify Creature Rescued By Woman
By Jason Hall
January 21, 2022
A local Fairfield Township woman helped rescue a mysterious animal that experts have been unable to identify.
“I wasn’t quite sure, but ... it was scared and it was cold and all I could think about was this animal needed help,” Christina Eyth told WPXI.
Eyth said she noticed paw prints outside her home earlier this week and assumed it was a neighbor's loose dog, so she followed the animal's tracks and located what appeared to be a small dog outside her basement.
However, WildLife Works Mount Pleasant is unable to determine whether the mysterious animal is a dog or coyote.
“It’s definitely a coyote, no it’s a dog; so with there being so much question, that’s whenever they got the Wildlife [Works] involved,” Eyth said via WPXI.
UPDATE: We have started treatment and collected/sent out a sample to determine what exactly he is. It takes anywhere...Posted by Wildlife Works-Mount Pleasant on Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Eyth said she was able to coax the animal into following her into her basement before she called TJ's Rescue Hideway, who sent Morgan Barron, a certified wildlife rehabilitator with Wildlife Works Mount Pleasant, the shelter where the animal is currently staying.
Wildlife Works Mount Pleasant confirmed in a post shared on its Facebook page that it began treatment and collected a sample, which was sent out to determine what the animal is.
The organization said it typically takes between two and four weeks to get results back.