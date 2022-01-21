Coyote Or Dog? Animal Experts Can't Identify Creature Rescued By Woman

A local Fairfield Township woman helped rescue a mysterious animal that experts have been unable to identify.

“I wasn’t quite sure, but ... it was scared and it was cold and all I could think about was this animal needed help,” Christina Eyth told WPXI.

Eyth said she noticed paw prints outside her home earlier this week and assumed it was a neighbor's loose dog, so she followed the animal's tracks and located what appeared to be a small dog outside her basement.

However, WildLife Works Mount Pleasant is unable to determine whether the mysterious animal is a dog or coyote.

“It’s definitely a coyote, no it’s a dog; so with there being so much question, that’s whenever they got the Wildlife [Works] involved,” Eyth said via WPXI.