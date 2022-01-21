This Texas City Is One Of The Top 5 Places For Drive-Thrus In America

Drive-thrus are not only a convenience for people with busy lifestyles, but they also provide a safer option for getting your favorite comfort foods in the midst of the Omicron variant surging nationwide.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the top drive-thru cities in America. To do so, the website used data from a Chrysler Capital survey. The website states, "These cities are also generally convenient for drivers—they have low overall traffic congestion and plenty of gas stations to avoid waiting in long lines."

According to the list, San Antonio is the second-best city in America for drive-thrus. Eat This, Not That! explains:

"The second-largest city in Texas has hundreds of drive-thru restaurants, but also has the best access to gas stations out of any American city."

According to the website, the top five drive-thru cities in America are:

Indianapolis, Indiana San Antonio, Texas Louisville, Kentucky Phoenix, Arizona Las Vegas, Nevada

