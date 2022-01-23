Meat Loaf's Daughter Reveals 'Sweet And Funny' Final Moments They Shared
By Regina Park
January 23, 2022
The daughter of the late rock singer Meat Loaf opened up about their relationship and final moments together in an exclusive interview with People.
The rocker died Thursday (January 20) at the age of 74 surrounded by his daughters Amanda and Pearl, his wife Deborah, and close friends.
Amanda Aday, 41, spoke with the publication, sharing that her father was a "complex man with a lot of passion, who wore his heart on his sleeve" –– a characteristic she said was with him throughout his life. "So he would tell you, 'F–– you, I love you," Aday said.
Aday said that while she and her sister Pearl were indeed daughters of a rock star, they "lived a very dichotomous life" complete with touring arenas and growing up on tour buses after their father's 1977 hit record Bat Out of Hell took off.
The sisters "had all of these amazing experiences" while crossing the globe with their superstar father. When they got home though, "it was home and he was just dad," she said. "He wasn't Meat Loaf anymore."
Amanda says that her dad was very active in their childhoods and did typical dad stuff like directing school plays and coaching sports teams. "If we didn't get good grades, we were grounded, and all of that stuff," she added.
He also encouraged his daughters to "be cool" and avoid trends: "Pearl and I would want a new pair of shoes or something, whatever was in trend, fashion–wise or whatever, and he'd always say, "Don't be trendy. Don't be hip. Be cool, because cool is always.' And it was him."
In 1993, when Meat Loaf released his sixth studio album, Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell, Aday recalled being in Australia when her parents learned his song "Anything for Love" went No. 1.
"I remember we were in the hotel room and my mom just started sobbing crying, and my dad started crying. And I'm standing there going, 'What? What is this? What are you guys doing?'" she said. From there, the touring picked up yet again.
Amanda shared that she and Pearl rushed to Nashville to be by his side after learning his health "was declining rapidly."
Aday says she is "very grateful" to have had those last moments together, with each person having a "sweet and funny" moment of confession with her dad, who maintained his personality til the end. "He flipped a couple of us off, which is very dad, very appropriate," she said. "That's a good sign. He's there. He's joking," she said.
