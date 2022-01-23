The daughter of the late rock singer Meat Loaf opened up about their relationship and final moments together in an exclusive interview with People.

The rocker died Thursday (January 20) at the age of 74 surrounded by his daughters Amanda and Pearl, his wife Deborah, and close friends.

Amanda Aday, 41, spoke with the publication, sharing that her father was a "complex man with a lot of passion, who wore his heart on his sleeve" –– a characteristic she said was with him throughout his life. "So he would tell you, 'F–– you, I love you," Aday said.

Aday said that while she and her sister Pearl were indeed daughters of a rock star, they "lived a very dichotomous life" complete with touring arenas and growing up on tour buses after their father's 1977 hit record Bat Out of Hell took off.

The sisters "had all of these amazing experiences" while crossing the globe with their superstar father. When they got home though, "it was home and he was just dad," she said. "He wasn't Meat Loaf anymore."