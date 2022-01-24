Snagging an invite to Taylor Swift's birthday party is definitely something to celebrate. Embarrassing yourself in front of the birthday girl at that party? Not so much.

While engaging in a Q&A session with his fans on Instagram Story over the weekend, Finneas was asked to reveal his most embarrassing moment. His answer is equal parts awkward and hilarious, but so relatable at the same time.

Finneas shared that he got a moment to chat with Swift at her party, which she hosted back in December, but things didn't go as smoothly as he hoped. “I said ‘thanks for coming’ to Taylor Swift at her own birthday party,” he wrote on his Story. “Meant to say ‘thanks for inviting me’ or whatever obviously."

Despite the slightly awkward hiccup, Swift clearly had an amazing time at her celebration. She shared a few candid snaps from the party on social media, including a reference to her recently rerecorded track '22' in the caption.

“*don’t say it, don’t say it OKAY I’m saying it:* I’M FEELIN 32,” Swift wrote alongside the photos. “And Alana is feeling 30. Don’t worry we tested everyone! Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much.”