Twitter Roasts Patrick Mahomes' Brother, Fiancée Again After Viral Video

Patrick Mahomes put together one of the most impressive comeback performances in NFL history to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to their fourth consecutive AFC Championship Game appearance on Sunday (January 23) night.

However, some of the attention has been shifted negatively to his loved ones.

Numerous social media users are once again complaining about the actions of his brother, Jackson Mahomes and fiancée, Brittany Matthews, in a now viral video of the two celebrating Patrick's overtime victory in the AFC Wild Card Round at Arrowhead Stadium.

Jackson Mahomes shared an Instagram story of his soon-to-be sister-in-law popping open a bottle of champagne and spraying it over the Chiefs fans below her luxury suite while her fiancé's younger brother screams.

The video was reshared on Twitter by Barstool Sports personality Sean 'Quigs' Quigley, who sarcastically tweeted, "Hopefully there were no kids in the crowd tonight. Wouldn't want anyone to have to go to jail tonight."