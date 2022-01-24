Twitter Roasts Patrick Mahomes' Brother, Fiancée Again After Viral Video
By Jason Hall
January 24, 2022
Patrick Mahomes put together one of the most impressive comeback performances in NFL history to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to their fourth consecutive AFC Championship Game appearance on Sunday (January 23) night.
However, some of the attention has been shifted negatively to his loved ones.
Numerous social media users are once again complaining about the actions of his brother, Jackson Mahomes and fiancée, Brittany Matthews, in a now viral video of the two celebrating Patrick's overtime victory in the AFC Wild Card Round at Arrowhead Stadium.
Jackson Mahomes shared an Instagram story of his soon-to-be sister-in-law popping open a bottle of champagne and spraying it over the Chiefs fans below her luxury suite while her fiancé's younger brother screams.
The video was reshared on Twitter by Barstool Sports personality Sean 'Quigs' Quigley, who sarcastically tweeted, "Hopefully there were no kids in the crowd tonight. Wouldn't want anyone to have to go to jail tonight."
Hopefully there were no kids in the crowd tonight. Wouldn’t want anyone to have to go to jail tonight pic.twitter.com/ggcJN6Vxfl— Quigs (@BigSeanQ_) January 24, 2022
A second video of Matthews calling out doubters and haters was also reshared by Twitter user @2kaRask with the caption, "You let her win. Hope you're happy."
The video shared in the post has already gotten 3.5 thousand views as of Monday (January 24) afternoon.
You let her win. Hope you’re happy. pic.twitter.com/RNduoF6NiL— Caylee (@2kaRask) January 24, 2022
Several other users also joked at the expense of Mahomes' fiancée and brother with many tweeting that they were cheering against the Chiefs in their upcoming AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals solely because of Brittany and Jackson.
The Bills were 13 seconds from eliminating Jackson Mahomes & Brittany Matthews, thats what hurts the most. https://t.co/o4mNZVIY8o— Chris (@wr2020ny) January 24, 2022
Plz save us Joe. https://t.co/g8cS4DzEPv pic.twitter.com/BwPCdFoE8s— Jake Morley (@JacobMorley) January 24, 2022
What an embarrassment for the @Chiefs to have these 2 represent them on social media acting like they are in their teens still. They are getting more attention then the damn football team! @brittanylynne8 and @jacksonmahomes need to have their social media shut down 🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/UCEvn1QRLe— Chad Isaac (@chad_isaac) January 24, 2022
This man is all that stands between sanity and Jackson Mahomes making TikTok videos at the Super Bowl. The entire world is behind you Joe. #WhoDey #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/mlOLbwdCoe— KJ (@Buckeye45) January 24, 2022
The duo's actions have long been the subject of social media scrutiny, which included Jackson infuriating many fans after sharing a TikTok post in which he danced on the number of late Washington Football Team star Sean Taylor during a game in which Washington retired the legendary safety's number while hosting the Chiefs in October.
Additionally, a video of Jackson and Brittany went viral earlier this year when fans pointed out that Mahomes seemed to look annoyed as the two hammed it up for the camera while he ate chips at a restaurant.
Man they got hostage videos on TikTok now pic.twitter.com/1CVQdwjNsy— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) October 29, 2021
Still, the family members' negative social media attention shouldn't overshadow Mahomes' incredible performance on Sunday.
Trailing 36-33 with only 13 seconds remaining, Mahomes completed two passes for 44 yards to set up a successful, game-tying 49-yard field goal by Harrison Butker to force overtime as time expired.
The former Super Bowl MVP then put together a 75-yard drive in overtime capped off by a game-winning 8-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce, giving the Chiefs' a 42-36 victory to advance to their fourth consecutive AFC Championship Game appearance.
Kansas City will host the Cincinnati in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday (January 30).