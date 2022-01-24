U.S. Discussing Military Deployment To Eastern Europe

By Jason Hall

January 24, 2022

soldier lineup
Photo: Getty Images

President Joe Biden and U.S. officials are currently discussing possible military deployment to Eastern Europe amid Russian threats against Ukraine, a senior administration official said Monday (January 24) via NBC News.

Conversations are underway with NATO allies in Eastern Europe that could receive U.S. military assets in an effort to combat Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression and the potential threat of invasion after having sent more than 100,000 troops to neighboring Ukraine's border.

NATO said it planned to send ships and fighter jets to the Eastern European region in response to the Russian threat and Washington was also "made clear that it is considering increasing military presence in the eastern part of the Alliance," NBC News reports.

President Biden was briefed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday (January 22) about what the U.S. could do in response to a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as military movements by the U.S. prior to the invasion, a defense official and senior administration official confirmed to NBC News.

U.S. military pre-invasion options also included sending bomber flights over the region, ship visits into the Black sea and deploying troops already station in neighboring Eastern European countries -- such as Poland and Romania -- to Ukraine amid the threat.

Officials said Austin presented the U.S. military options to reassure NATO allies and show unity and strength among the Russian threat in the region.

Russia has repeatedly denied preparing for an invasion of Ukraine, despite stationing more than 100,000 troops at various locations along the border of the neighboring country, according to officials from Ukraine and other Eastern European nations via CNBC.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices