Machine Gun Kelly Covers One Of His 'Favorite Songs,' Adds His Own Lyrics

Machine Gun Kelly may be busy working on two new albums and planning a wedding, but he recently took a pause on all that to upload a cover of one of his "favorite songs" — Frank Ocean's 2011 track "Swim Good."

MGK's rendition sees him stay true to the first verse and chorus before adding his own lyrics like "I’m drowning in your holy water hold me under longer/ Hold this rib that I gave you just don’t pierce my under armor" and "Same vintage leather jacket with secret pockets/ Skeletons in my closet makes it a sleeker options."

Listen to MGK's cover of "Swim Good" above.

The sometimes-rapper, sometimes-rocker plans to put out born with horns, the follow-up to his pop punk debut Tickets to My Downfall, sometime in 2022 and shared its lead single "papercuts" over the summer.

In October, he gave fans some more details about his upcoming project. “It feels more guitar-heavy for sure, lyrically it definitely goes deeper – but I never like to do anything the same,” he said at the time. “Every album is a juxtaposition of the last album. So I went and studied Tickets, and I heard the bright sound that I had, and for this album I just turned the lights off.”