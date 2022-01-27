10 Players Arrested After Fight At Texas High School Basketball Game

Ten high school basketball players, including three juveniles, were arrested and charged following a massive fight during a Texas varsity basketball game last week.

According to KXXV, the players from Harker Heights and Copperas Cove were issued misdemeanor charges of riot participation. Among the basketball players arrested are Terrance Lavar Carter Jr., 19, Aidan Ali Nageeullah, 17, Christopher Jermaine Pullen Jr., 17, Dequan Savales Seda, 19, Devon Keon Seda, 18, Jerry Lewis Thomas, 17, and Roderick William Pollard, 17. No information was released about the juveniles.

Police said, "A physical altercation involving athletes from both schools escalated into a nearby hallway where school and law enforcement officials intervened, causing a large crowd to move toward the altercation."

Parents from both schools are outraged and said the schools and police are "blowing the situation way out of proportion."