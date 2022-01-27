Utah Woman Gives Birth In Car During A Snow Storm

A Utah couple had to pull off of a snowy mountain pass in order for mom to give birth right there in the front seat, reported Fox 13 SLC.

Cade Walker told the news station, "We were scheduled to have Katie be induced on Friday, but unfortunately that didn't necessarily happen because Thursday night, unexpectedly, Katie's water broke. Little did we know there was going to be a lot of snow, it was enough to slow down traffic."

The couple lived about an hour north of Salt Lake City. Katie's water broke at about 9:40 p.m. at their home. "But Katie, she felt that baby was coming, so we needed to pull over to the side of the road."

The couple called 9-1-1 to walk them through what to do. The dispatcher instructed dad to tie off the umbilical cord. He explained, "And I looked around and I didn't really know what we could grab. I didn't have a shoelace or anything that would have taken too long, but I did see a mask. I pulled off the elastic off that mask then we went ahead and used that to tie up the umbilical cord."

Thankfully, Cade is a medical student in his fourth-year rotations and was able to have a bit of experience. He said, "However, it was in a lot different conditions, a lot different circumstances than this one."

Baby Kennedy Lou was born at 10:40 p.m. Both mom and baby are healthy.