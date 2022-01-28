This Boulder Drive-Thru Sells The Best Smoothie In Colorado
By Zuri Anderson
January 28, 2022
Nothing beats a cold smoothie.
As more Americans started becoming more health-conscious, these blended drinks have become very popular. You can pack all kinds of fruits, veggies, and other ingredients into a smoothie. You get all the nutrients and benefits while feeling a bit full. Depending on what you put in the blender, it can even be its own meal, according to experts.
Many restaurants, cafes, and eateries sell smoothies, which one stands out from the Colorado crowd? Eat This, Not That! has the answer to that question. They found the best smoothies in each state, and according to writers, you can find the tastiest smoothie in the Centennial State at...
"This health-focused eatery serves smoothies and organic vegan food to hungry adventurers in Boulder," according to writers. "They make their smoothies with spring water and use superfoods for high nutrition value."
Taking a closer look at their menu, they have all kinds of flavors to suit your needs. Have a sweet tooth? Try the Natural High Smoothie, a "creamy and chocolate-y" blend with almond milk, banana, hemp protein, coconut crystals, and other ingredients. Need something greener? Take a sip of the Green Gaia, full of kale, pineapple, lemon, banana, and other stuff that's good for your body.
If you want to try one of Thrive's smoothies, swing by 1509 Arapahoe Ave. in Boulder. They're available for pickup, takeout, outdoor dining, and patio dining.
Click here to find other places selling neat smoothies.