2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards: How To Watch

It's time to celebrate everyone's favorite podcasts as the 2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards are taking place this week on February 3rd.

The iHeartRadio Podcast Awards will honor the very best in podcasting throughout 2021, and the most innovative talent and content creators in the industry. Podcasting saw a huge surge, not only in listening, but also in podcast creation throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic — over 160 million people have listened to a podcast this year alone.

Fans can tune in to this year's iHeartRadio Podcast Awards via an exclusive stream on iHeartRadio's YouTube channel and/or Facebook page on Thursday, February 3rd at 9pm ET/6pm PT. The show will also be broadcast on the iHeartRadio app.