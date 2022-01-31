Aerosmith Cancels European Tour: Read Their Emotional Statement

By Emily Lee

January 31, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

On Monday (January 31), Aerosmith shared some disappointing news with fans. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the band's upcoming European tour has been canceled. They shared the news with fans via an emotional statement posted on Instagram.

"It is with deep regret we must announce that our European Tour, scheduled to take place in June and July 2022, has been canceled," the longtime bandmates wrote. "We have continued to monitor the ongoing COVID situation and with the related uncertainty around travel logistics and the continued presence of COVID restrictions and other issues, it has become clear that it will not be possible to go ahead with our summer shows in the region."

"The health, safety, and well-being of our fans is our number one priority," Aerosmith continued. "We will be back to rock out with everyone and we hope to have some exciting news to announce soon. Your ticket point of purchase will be in touch shortly with further information. Until then, take care and we deeply apologize for any inconvenience."

Aerosmith is the latest in a string of music acts to postpone or cancel tours amid the omicron surge. Mammoth WVH & Dirty Honey, Shawn Mendes, The Flaming Lips, and David Lee Roth have all had to adjust their live shows in the wake of this latest surge. The Grammys have also postponed their annual awards show. Hopefully, live music and global tours will be able to safely resume in the near future.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices