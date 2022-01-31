Aerosmith Cancels European Tour: Read Their Emotional Statement

On Monday (January 31), Aerosmith shared some disappointing news with fans. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the band's upcoming European tour has been canceled. They shared the news with fans via an emotional statement posted on Instagram.

"It is with deep regret we must announce that our European Tour, scheduled to take place in June and July 2022, has been canceled," the longtime bandmates wrote. "We have continued to monitor the ongoing COVID situation and with the related uncertainty around travel logistics and the continued presence of COVID restrictions and other issues, it has become clear that it will not be possible to go ahead with our summer shows in the region."

"The health, safety, and well-being of our fans is our number one priority," Aerosmith continued. "We will be back to rock out with everyone and we hope to have some exciting news to announce soon. Your ticket point of purchase will be in touch shortly with further information. Until then, take care and we deeply apologize for any inconvenience."