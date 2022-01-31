'Bridgerton' Star Nicola Coughlan Begs Fans To Stop Commenting On Her Body

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan penned a lengthy note to fans over the weekend, politely asking them to refrain from making comments about her body. Though Coughlan was known for her hilarious turn as Clare Devlin in Derry Girls, the premiere of Bridgerton, in which she stars as Penelope Featherington, last year shot the 35-year-old actress into a new level of fame. With that fame, however, came some unfortunate downsides.

"Hello! So just a thing- if you have an opinion about my body please, please don’t share it with me," Coughlan began her post. "Most people are being nice and not trying to be offensive but I am just one real-life human being and it’s really hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look being sent directly to you every day."

"If you have an opinion about me that’s ok, I understand I’m on TV and that people will have things to think and say but I beg you not to send it to me directly," she pleaded.

Coughlan ended her note on a happy note, showing off a photo of herself before heading to a taping of Saturday Night Live. "Anyways here’s a pic of me in my hotel in NY about to go to SNL, it’s unrelated to this post but delighted with my hair in it," she wrote.