'Bridgerton' Star Nicola Coughlan Begs Fans To Stop Commenting On Her Body
By Emily Lee
January 31, 2022
Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan penned a lengthy note to fans over the weekend, politely asking them to refrain from making comments about her body. Though Coughlan was known for her hilarious turn as Clare Devlin in Derry Girls, the premiere of Bridgerton, in which she stars as Penelope Featherington, last year shot the 35-year-old actress into a new level of fame. With that fame, however, came some unfortunate downsides.
"Hello! So just a thing- if you have an opinion about my body please, please don’t share it with me," Coughlan began her post. "Most people are being nice and not trying to be offensive but I am just one real-life human being and it’s really hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look being sent directly to you every day."
"If you have an opinion about me that’s ok, I understand I’m on TV and that people will have things to think and say but I beg you not to send it to me directly," she pleaded.
Coughlan ended her note on a happy note, showing off a photo of herself before heading to a taping of Saturday Night Live. "Anyways here’s a pic of me in my hotel in NY about to go to SNL, it’s unrelated to this post but delighted with my hair in it," she wrote.
Coughlan will return as Penelope Featherington in the highly anticipated sophomore season of Netflix's wildly popular period drama. This next season of Bridgerton is based upon The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second novel in Julia Quinn's best-selling romance series. To get fans excited for the fresh batch of episodes, Netflix recently released an official synopsis for the upcoming season:
“Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.”
Last year, Bridgerton was renewed for a third and fourth season, as well, due to the first season's runaway success. With four seasons locked down, series creator Shonda Rhimes is already planning beyond that milestone. "There are eight Bridgerton siblings, and as far as I'm concerned, there are eight Bridgerton seasons," Rhimes recently told Variety. "And maybe more."
Bridgerton returns for its second season on March 25, 2022. Will you be tuning in?