Denver Business Owner Charges New Fee To Cover Shoplifting Losses

By Zuri Anderson

January 31, 2022

Contactless smartphone payment
Photo: Getty Images

A downtown Denver business owner is taking a new approach to make up for the money lost to shoplifters, KMGH reports.

Derek Friedman, who owns several Sportsfan and Sock Em Sock Emporium locations in the Denver metro area, announced a "Denver Crime Spike Fee" on Sunday (January 30). They'll start charging this fee in February.

"That'll be a 1% transaction fee for all of the items that are purchased in our stores," he explained. "There's zero consequences, I think, for property crime in the Denver area. It seems like it's dropped to barely anything."

Friedman claims that shoplifting at his stores has tripled since 2019, forcing him to find a way to recover thousands of dollars in lost revenue. Not only have these crimes affected profits, but also worker retention.

"We're talking about six figures [in losses] for a really small business like us, and that is meaningful. It impacts our employees, and, more importantly, it now is going to impact our shoppers," Friedman explained. "When you have the impact of having someone come in and wander around the store and then grab a jersey and a hat and pull out a machete and walk out, it does have an issue with your ability to recruit and retain employees."

Despite this, the business owner hopes that law enforcement and city officials will come up with new solutions to crack down on these crimes.

What do you think about the 1% fee at these stores?

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices