Halsey Announces 2022 Love and Power Tour

What a way to start the week!

On Monday (January 31), Halsey announced their Love and Power Tour in support of their critically acclaimed, Grammy-nominated album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, today. The Love and Power tour will kick off in May in Palm Beach, Florida, and will see Halsey headline across the country, including stops at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Governors Ball in New York, and Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, AL.

Halsey will have some incredible opening acts along for the ride, as well. Beabadoobee and PinkPantheress will open during the first leg of the tour, while The Marías and Abby Roberts will take over after that. Wolf Alice will make a special appearance at the Hollywood Bowl show in place of The Marías.

For past purchasers of tickets for the Manic tour, there will be a special presale beginning on Tuesday, February 1st at 10 am local time continuing through Thursday, February 3rd at 10 pm local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 4th at 10 am local time.

Halsey shared the news with fans on Instagram, writing: "it’s been far too long and i could not be more excited to see you all. the love and power tour is coming this summer."