Here's How Much It Takes To Be In Arizona's Top 1%

By Ginny Reese

January 31, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Have you ever wondered how much the richest people in your community make each year?

SmartAsset shows how much it takes to be in each state's top 1%. The website used data from the IRS and was able to determine the minimum income required to be among the highest earners in the state.

So how much does it take to be among the top earners in Arizona?

According to the website, you'll need to make $503,000 per year to be among the richest in the state.

The study shows that to be in the top 1% of earners in the entire United States, you would need to earn an income of at least $597,815 per year. Of course, that number varies by state.

The five states with the highest adjusted gross income to be considered among the richest are:

  1. Connecticut: $896,490
  2. Massachusetts: $810,256
  3. New York: $777, 126
  4. New Jersey: $760,462
  5. California: $745,314

The five states with the lowest adjusted gross income to be considered among the richest are:

  1. West Virginia: $350,212
  2. Mississippi: $361,462
  3. New Mexico: $384,427
  4. Arkansas: $411,633
  5. Kentucky: $412,836

Click here to check out just how much it takes to be int he top 1% in each state.

