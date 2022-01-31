Here's How Much It Takes To Be In Indiana's Top 1%

Have you ever wondered how much the richest people in your community make each year?

SmartAsset shows how much it takes to be in each state's top 1%. The website used data from the IRS and was able to determine the minimum income required to be among the highest earners in the state.

So how much does it take to be among the top earners in Indiana?

According to the website, you'll need to make $437,000 per year to be among the richest in the state.

The study shows that to be in the top 1% of earners in the entire United States, you would need to earn an income of at least $597,815 per year. Of course, that number varies by state.

The five states with the highest adjusted gross income to be considered among the richest are:

Connecticut: $896,490 Massachusetts: $810,256 New York: $777, 126 New Jersey: $760,462 California: $745,314

The five states with the lowest adjusted gross income to be considered among the richest are:

West Virginia: $350,212 Mississippi: $361,462 New Mexico: $384,427 Arkansas: $411,633 Kentucky: $412,836

Click here to check out just how much it takes to be int he top 1% in each state.