Rent Prices Are Actually Decreasing In 1 Georgia City

Renters across the U.S. often notice rising rates, but some major metro cities are not experiencing the same trends. Recent research from a rental data hub shows that in some big cities in America, rent prices are actually getting lower. The report noted:

“Whether you live in a rural area or a big city, you've probably noticed that, in general, housing prices are increasing everywhere. What you once paid for a two-bedroom apartment is now what it costs to rent a one-bedroom apartment in some cities. In fact, rent for a one-bedroom apartment has increased 22 percent nationally and rent for a two-bedroom apartment has spiked by 18 percent. These percentages vary state by state and city by city, but the overall trend is that rent is increasing.”

Despite most cities showing rising rent rates, researchers managed to find others that are lowering. They “combed through the data and spotted some cities with rent prices decreasing,” sharing a list — in no particular order — of 10 big cities experiencing that trend. Atlanta is the only city in Georgia to make the list. The city’s one-bedroom rent price year over year change is -6.99%, and a 2-bedroom year over year change is -2.42%. Here’s what the report says about Atlanta:

“Atlanta is a great big city to consider moving to. With sunny weather, walkable neighborhoods and low rent prices compared to other big cities, it's a place full of entertainment and life.

“Atlanta is home to 488,000 people. People live here for the great schools, the incredible nature nearby, the job opportunities and the affordable housing. If you want to live in the Peach State, consider Atlanta and you'll pay around $1,600 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,216 for a two-bedroom apartment.”

See the full report — including the rest of the list, methodology and more — here.