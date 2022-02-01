Here's What Robert Kraft Said About Tom Brady's Retirement

Brady, 44, who confirmed he was out of the country over the weekend, also said he understood the people wanting "to be in front of the news often," but reiterated that he was taking his decision "day to day" and planned to "make a great decision for me and my family" during his Let's Go! appearance prior to his official announcement.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported "Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me."

Brady's company, TB12Sports, shared a since-deleted tweet listing the legendary quarterback's accolades, seemingly acknowledging the report minutes later.

However, Brady's agent, Don Yee, responded to the reports clarifying that Brady himself "will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy," although noting that he wasn't "getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what's being reported."