Can You Guess The Best Romantic Movie In Nebraska?

There are tons of rom-coms and love stories out there, but some are more compelling than others. Whether you gravitate toward recent releases or the classics, there’s probably something out there for you — and now, we know the most popular romantic movie in Nebraska.

That’s because Zippia, a career research hub, sought the No. 1 romantic movie in every state. Here’s how they did it: “…we first compiled a list of the top 10 most popular romance movies. We included a healthy dose of all-time classics and modern masterpieces, based on their domestic box office revenue and notoriety.”

In no particular order, the Top 10 romantic movies in the U.S. includes Casablanca, The Shape of Water, Call Me By Your Name, West Side Story, Her, Annie Hall, Gone With The Wind, Before Sunrise, Titanic, and The Notebook. That’s when the Zippia team turned to Google Trends to figure out “which states had been searching for a particular sappy romance movie the most in 2022. The states with the most search interest in a specific movie were listed as the biggest fans of the film.”

So, which movie stood out in Nebraska? Her, which released in 2014. See the rest of the best romantic movies in the U.S. here.