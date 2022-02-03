Lil Nas X's Brother Begs Nicki Minaj To Bury The Hatchet: 'He Deserves It'

Lil Nas X was once the leader of the Barbz --- but after dropping his single "Sun Goes Down" last year, in which he sang about his days as a Nicki Minaj stan, the barbs called him out, accusing the Montero star of looking for sympathy or dropping her name as a ploy for a future collaboration. Since the mishap Lil Nas has opted to never mention Nicki's name again.

However, in the midst of Nicki publicly making amends with the City Girls, X's brother saw that as the perfect opportunity to get the "Super Bass" rapper to make amends with the Old Town Road rapper. The star's brother, Robert Sleepy, tweeted:

"U got one more barb to have a convo with. I gues imma be the one to say it can we get a @NICKIMINAJ and @LilNasX for the culture [praying hands emoji]. I watched my brother grow up loving nicki I personally believe if he can have one feat from anybody it would be her [shrug emoji] he deserves it he worked his ass off to get to where he at [praying hands emoji]."