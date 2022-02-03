This Denver Restaurant Serves The Best Soul Food In Colorado

Soul food has its name for a reason. It's the comfort food that speaks to both your stomach and your heart, and you'll definitely be coming back for more. These recipes have been passed down through generations of African American cooks and chefs.

Some restaurants have definitely put their own spin on classic dishes, from fried catfish and chicken to collard greens and macaroni and cheese.

With so many soul food restaurants throughout the country, what's the No. 1 place to check out in Washington state? According to LoveFOOD, which found the best soul food restaurant in every state, you should be heading over to...

The Blazing Chicken Shack II!

Here's what writers said about this quaint Denver location:

"Hole-in-the-wall joint The Blazing Chicken Shack II has a short but impressive menu. It might not look all that much from the outside, but it's what's on the inside that counts. The star items are the fried chicken wings, catfish and oxtails which come with sides such as red beans and rice, mac ‘n’ cheese and fried okra. Your food may take a bit of time, but you can be sure it will be perfectly seasoned and cooked to order."

You can find this chicken restaurant at 5560 East 33rd Ave. in Denver. They're available for dine-in, takeout and delivery.

