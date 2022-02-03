This Is Indiana's Most-Googled Relationship Question

It's almost Valentine's Day and we all have love on the brain. But, relationships can be hard, forcing a lot of people to turn to search engines to help them sort out their problems.

Parent Influence determined each state's most-Googled relationship questions. The website states:

"According to this map, these are the most-googled relationship questions that have come out of each American state. There are some pretty standard questions on this map that many of us have probably googled ourselves at different points, but there is an overwhelming amount of people that have been unfaithful…"

According to the map, the most-Googled relationship question in Indiana is "Does he love me?"

Some of the most popular relationship questions and topics across the nation were:

Does he love me?

Does she love me?

How to break up

I cheated on my boyfriend

I cheated on my girlfriend

How to kiss

Open relationship

How to get over a breakup

Am I in love?

What to do on a date

Click here to check out the map of each state's most-Googled relationship questions.