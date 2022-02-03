This Tennessee Restaurant Has The Best Pancakes In The State

By Sarah Tate

February 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

There are few breakfast food items as beloved, and customizable, as pancakes.

Eat This, Not That! searched the country for the restaurants in each state that have the best pancakes around, and one restaurant in the Smoky Mountains snagged the top spot for Tennessee. According to the website, the search uncovered hidden gems serving up the best fan-favorite flapjacks and creative culinary twists on the classics.

"Most of the time you'll find pancakes at roadside diners topped with butter and maple syrup. But if you're willing to look a little harder, there are some major gems in cities across the country. We're talking pancakes made with potatoes, topped with brown butter, or even stuffed with fruit and whipped cream."

So which Tennessee restaurant serves up the best pancakes in the entire state?

Flapjack's Pancake Cabin

According to the list, Flapjack's Pancake Cabin serves up the best pancakes in all of Tennessee, an unsurprising choice given its name. Made from scratch right on the griddle, diners can have their choice of flapjack, from mixed berry to sticky bun pancakes. Eat This, Not That! even suggested where to start: "Peanut butter and bananas are a classic combination and at Flapjack's Pancake Cabin you can get both on top of fluffy warm pancakes."

Flapjcak's has several locations around the Smoky Mountains, as well as one spot on the coast of South Carolina. Learn more at their website.

Check here to see the full report and read about the best pancakes in each state.

