This North Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Pancakes In The State
By Sarah Tate
February 4, 2022
There are few breakfast food items as beloved, and customizable, as pancakes.
Eat This, Not That! searched the country for the restaurants in each state that have the best pancakes around, and one restaurant outside of Asheville snagged the top spot for North Carolina. According to the website, the search uncovered hidden gems serving up the best fan-favorite flapjacks and creative culinary twists on the classics.
"Most of the time you'll find pancakes at roadside diners topped with butter and maple syrup. But if you're willing to look a little harder, there are some major gems in cities across the country. We're talking pancakes made with potatoes, topped with brown butter, or even stuffed with fruit and whipped cream."
So which North Carolina restaurant serves up the best pancakes in the entire state?
Honey and Salt
According to the list, Honey and Salt in Flat Rock serves up the best pancakes in all of North Carolina. This breakfast chain near the foothills of the mountains has a variety of pancake flavors from banana to chocolate chip and even has gluten-free options available.
Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:
"Honey and Salt uses local ingredients in all of its dishes, including the pancakes, which are loaded with fruit or can be ordered plain. Stop here for pancakes when traveling through North Carolina, and be sure to get something to-go from the on-site bakery."
Check here to see the full report and read about the best pancakes in each state.