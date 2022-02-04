This North Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Pancakes In The State

There are few breakfast food items as beloved, and customizable, as pancakes.

Eat This, Not That! searched the country for the restaurants in each state that have the best pancakes around, and one restaurant outside of Asheville snagged the top spot for North Carolina. According to the website, the search uncovered hidden gems serving up the best fan-favorite flapjacks and creative culinary twists on the classics.

"Most of the time you'll find pancakes at roadside diners topped with butter and maple syrup. But if you're willing to look a little harder, there are some major gems in cities across the country. We're talking pancakes made with potatoes, topped with brown butter, or even stuffed with fruit and whipped cream."

So which North Carolina restaurant serves up the best pancakes in the entire state?

Honey and Salt