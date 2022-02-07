Charlie Puth Says Elton John Told Him His '2019 Music Sucked'

Charlie Puth and Elton John are now collaborators, but a new interview revealed that the iconic musician had some harsh criticisms for Puth before they started working together.

During his Monday, February 7, appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Puth discussed how the two ended up working together as well as the "brutally honest" feedback Elton John had about his music.

“Elton texted me his address when he first expressed that he wanted to work with me, which was great. He was brutally honest with me,” said Puth. “He told me my 2019 music sucked, and I agree with him. It was not good.”