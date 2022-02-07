Charlie Puth Says Elton John Told Him His '2019 Music Sucked'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

February 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Charlie Puth and Elton John are now collaborators, but a new interview revealed that the iconic musician had some harsh criticisms for Puth before they started working together.

During his Monday, February 7, appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Puth discussed how the two ended up working together as well as the "brutally honest" feedback Elton John had about his music.

“Elton texted me his address when he first expressed that he wanted to work with me, which was great. He was brutally honest with me,” said Puth. “He told me my 2019 music sucked, and I agree with him. It was not good.”

The singer wasn't offended by John's opinion adding, "He basically said I could make a lot better music, and he said that I should just make it myself, like I always do. I was like, ‘Wow, you’re the first person that ever said that to me,’ but I was thinking the exact same thing when he said that.”

Elton John clearly didn't mean to be malicious with his feedback as the singer enlisted Puth to work on his "After All" from The Lockdown Sessions. The collection of collaborative songs features several of Puth's peers including Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus.

