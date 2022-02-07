WATCH: Joe Burrow Gives Awesome Advice To Young Athletes
By Jason Hall
February 7, 2022
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow provided some excellent advice while addressing reporters during Super bowl Media Day on Monday (February 7).
The former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick said younger athletes should put more focus on improvement and less on social media.
“Focus on getting better,” Burrow said via ESPN's Field Yates. “Don’t have a workout and post it on Instagram the next day and then go sit on your butt the next day and everyone thinks you’re working hard but you’re not. Work in silence. Don’t show anyone what you’re doing. Let your performance on Friday nights and Saturday nights and Sunday nights show all the hard work you put in. Don’t worry about all that social media stuff.”
Burrow has a social media presence, but has limited his Instagram posts to about once per week -- if not less common -- and hasn't tweeted at all since December 28, 2021.
Instead, the Ohio native is continuing his emergence as one of the league's top young quarterbacks.
Burrow would become the first quarterback to ever win the Heisman Trophy, a national championship and a Super Bowl with a victory against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday (February 13).
The 25-year-old is just two years removed from setting numerous FBS passing records while leading undefeated LSU to a College Football Playoff National Championship and winning the Heisman Trophy by nearly 2,000 total points in the voting tally.
The Bengals selected Burrow at No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and the quarterback immediately emerged as a favorite to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, but experienced a season-ending knee injury in November 2020.
Burrow bounced back to lead Cincinnati to a 10-6 record as a starter and an AFC North Division title prior to his current playoff run, which has included victories over the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wild Card round; the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round; and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.