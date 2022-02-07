WATCH: Joe Burrow Gives Awesome Advice To Young Athletes

Burrow has a social media presence, but has limited his Instagram posts to about once per week -- if not less common -- and hasn't tweeted at all since December 28, 2021.

Instead, the Ohio native is continuing his emergence as one of the league's top young quarterbacks.

Burrow would become the first quarterback to ever win the Heisman Trophy, a national championship and a Super Bowl with a victory against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday (February 13).

The 25-year-old is just two years removed from setting numerous FBS passing records while leading undefeated LSU to a College Football Playoff National Championship and winning the Heisman Trophy by nearly 2,000 total points in the voting tally.

The Bengals selected Burrow at No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and the quarterback immediately emerged as a favorite to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, but experienced a season-ending knee injury in November 2020.

Burrow bounced back to lead Cincinnati to a 10-6 record as a starter and an AFC North Division title prior to his current playoff run, which has included victories over the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wild Card round; the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round; and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.